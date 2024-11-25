U.S. Army Capt. Shanesha Blair wishes her family and friends a happy Thanksgiving from Camp Casey, South Korea, Nov. 27, 2024.
|Date Taken:
|11.27.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.27.2024 03:02
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|945135
|VIRIN:
|241127-A-EM935-8646
|Filename:
|DOD_110706944
|Length:
|00:00:09
|Location:
|GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
This work, Soldiers from Camp Casey wish a Happy Thanksgiving, by SPC Pomare Teo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
