Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Soldiers from Camp Casey wish a Happy Thanksgiving

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], SOUTH KOREA

    11.27.2024

    Video by Spc. Pomare Teo 

    U.S. Army Garrison Yongsan-Casey

    U.S. Army Sgt. Evan Bedell wishes his family and friends in Coleman, Texas, a happy Thanksgiving from Camp Casey, South Korea, Nov. 27, 2024. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Pomare Teo)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.27.2024
    Date Posted: 11.27.2024 03:02
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 945134
    VIRIN: 241127-A-EM935-8645
    Filename: DOD_110706943
    Length: 00:00:06
    Location: GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Soldiers from Camp Casey wish a Happy Thanksgiving, by SPC Pomare Teo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    thanksgiving
    holiday
    IMCOM-PACIFIC
    happyholidays
    Target_news_asiapacific
    IMCOM-P

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download