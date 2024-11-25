B-roll 360 degree video PACAF Viper Demo at Bahrain International Airshow 2024

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Air Force Capt. Ethan Smith, Pacific Air Forces F-16 Demonstration Team pilot, performs an aerial demonstration in an F-16 Fighting Falcon during the Bahrain International Airshow, Nov. 13, 2024. The U.S.’ commitment of personnel and aircraft to the airshow highlights the importance of continued defense cooperation between allies and partners with a shared vision for enduring peace and stability in the region. This 360-degree video contains gyroscopic metadata and is intended to be used by gyroscope-enabled devices such as cellular phones