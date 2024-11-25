Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    B-roll 360 degree video PACAF Viper Demo at Bahrain International Airshow 2024

    SAKHIR AIR BASE, BAHRAIN

    11.12.2024

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Peter Reft 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    U.S. Air Force Capt. Ethan Smith, Pacific Air Forces F-16 Demonstration Team pilot, performs an aerial demonstration in an F-16 Fighting Falcon during the Bahrain International Airshow, Nov. 13, 2024. The U.S.’ commitment of personnel and aircraft to the airshow highlights the importance of continued defense cooperation between allies and partners with a shared vision for enduring peace and stability in the region. This 360-degree video contains gyroscopic metadata and is intended to be used by gyroscope-enabled devices such as cellular phones

    Date Taken: 11.12.2024
    Date Posted: 11.27.2024 04:57
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 945133
    VIRIN: 241123-F-YW474-1001
    Filename: DOD_110706919
    Length: 00:12:12
    Location: SAKHIR AIR BASE, BH

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B-roll 360 degree video PACAF Viper Demo at Bahrain International Airshow 2024, by TSgt Peter Reft, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CENTCOM
    AFCENT
    Bahrain International Airshow
    F-16
    PACAF VIPER DEMO
    BIAS24

