USAF and PAF enhance regional security

U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcons and Philippine Air Force FA-50s fly in formation over the Philippine Sea, Nov. 26, 2024. The USAF is committed to conducting bilateral training with the PAF, demonstrating interoperability and enhancing security architecture within the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Micaiah Anthony)