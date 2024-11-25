Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USAF and PAF enhance regional security

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    11.26.2024

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Micaiah Anthony 

    18th Wing

    U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcons and Philippine Air Force FA-50s fly in formation over the Philippine Sea, Nov. 26, 2024. The USAF is committed to conducting bilateral training with the PAF, demonstrating interoperability and enhancing security architecture within the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Micaiah Anthony)

    Date Taken: 11.26.2024
    Date Posted: 11.27.2024 02:22
    Length: 00:03:51
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USAF and PAF enhance regional security, by TSgt Micaiah Anthony, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USPACOM
    Philippine Air Force
    USINDO-PACOM
    Indo-PACOM
    FreeandOpenIndoPacific

