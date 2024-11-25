U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcons and Philippine Air Force FA-50s fly in formation over the Philippine Sea, Nov. 26, 2024. The USAF is committed to conducting bilateral training with the PAF, demonstrating interoperability and enhancing security architecture within the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Micaiah Anthony)
|Date Taken:
|11.26.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.27.2024 02:22
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|945130
|VIRIN:
|241126-F-DM566-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_110706799
|Length:
|00:03:51
|Location:
|PHILIPPINE SEA
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, USAF and PAF enhance regional security, by TSgt Micaiah Anthony, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.