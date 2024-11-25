Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Virginia-class fast attack submarine USS Minnesota (SSN 783) arrives onboard U.S. Naval Base Guam, Nov 26.

    GUAM

    11.26.2024

    Courtesy Video

    Commander, Submarine Squadron 15

    241126-N-OU681-1002 U.S. NAVAL BASE GUAM (Nov. 26, 2024) – The Virginia-class fast attack submarine USS Minnesota (SSN 783) arrives onboard U.S. Naval Base Guam, Nov 26. Minnesota, the first Virginia-class fast-attack submarine to be forward deployed to Guam, joins four Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarines forward deployed in the Pacific. Regarded as apex predators of the sea, Guam's fast-attack submarines serve at the tip of the spear, helping to reaffirm the submarine forces' forward-deployed presence in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy video by Lt.Cmdr. Michele Tucker)

    Date Taken: 11.26.2024
    Date Posted: 11.26.2024 22:04
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 945126
    VIRIN: 241126-N-OU681-1002
    Filename: DOD_110706681
    Length: 00:01:55
    Location: GU

    submarines
    Minnesota
    submarine squadron 15
    css15

