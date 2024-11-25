241126-N-OU681-1002 U.S. NAVAL BASE GUAM (Nov. 26, 2024) – The Virginia-class fast attack submarine USS Minnesota (SSN 783) arrives onboard U.S. Naval Base Guam, Nov 26. Minnesota, the first Virginia-class fast-attack submarine to be forward deployed to Guam, joins four Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarines forward deployed in the Pacific. Regarded as apex predators of the sea, Guam's fast-attack submarines serve at the tip of the spear, helping to reaffirm the submarine forces' forward-deployed presence in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy video by Lt.Cmdr. Michele Tucker)
|Date Taken:
|11.26.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.26.2024 22:04
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|945126
|VIRIN:
|241126-N-OU681-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_110706681
|Length:
|00:01:55
|Location:
|GU
|Downloads:
|5
|High-Res. Downloads:
|5
