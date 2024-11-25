Members from the United States Navy and JMSDF gathered on November 21st to commemorate the American and Japanese airmen who lost their lives over Omura Bay on November 21st, 1944. The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoD personnel and families. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Isaac Esposito)
|Date Taken:
|11.21.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.26.2024 23:40
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|945122
|VIRIN:
|241121-N-BD352-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110706649
|Length:
|00:01:49
|Location:
|JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, WW2 Airmen Remembrance Ceremony in Isahaya, by PO2 Isaac Esposito and SN Matthew Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.