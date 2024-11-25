Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    WW2 Airmen Remembrance Ceremony in Isahaya

    JAPAN

    11.21.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Isaac Esposito and Seaman Matthew Miller

    AFN Sasebo

    Members from the United States Navy and JMSDF gathered on November 21st to commemorate the American and Japanese airmen who lost their lives over Omura Bay on November 21st, 1944. The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoD personnel and families. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Isaac Esposito)

    Date Taken: 11.21.2024
    Date Posted: 11.26.2024 23:40
    Location: JP

