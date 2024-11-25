Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    B-Roll: 1st MARDIV holds change of command ceremony

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    11.26.2024

    Video by Lance Cpl. Diego Berumen and Cpl. Migel Reynosa

    1st Marine Division

    U.S. Marines with 1st Marine Division participate in the division’s change of command ceremony at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Nov. 26, 2024. During the ceremony, Lt. Gen. Robert C. Fulford relinquished command of the Blue Diamond to Maj. Gen. Thomas B. Savage. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Migel A. Reynosa and Lance Cpl. Diego Berumen)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.26.2024
    Date Posted: 11.26.2024 21:56
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 945121
    VIRIN: 241126-M-Z6696-1001
    Filename: DOD_110706644
    Length: 00:05:24
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B-Roll: 1st MARDIV holds change of command ceremony, by LCpl Diego Berumen and Cpl Migel Reynosa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download