5th ANGLICO | HRST Training Course

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/945107" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Marines with 5th Air Naval Gunfire Liaison Company, III Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group, conduct proper fast rope and rappel techniques during a Helicopter Rope Suspension Techniques course on Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, Nov. 19, 2024. The HRST course allowed 5th ANGLICO Marines to rehearse and prepare to use alternate insertion methods in a contested environment. Marines conducting training were instructed to remove their ranks, boot bands, and other insignia for safety purposes.