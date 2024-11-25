U.S. Marines with 5th Air Naval Gunfire Liaison Company, III Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group, conduct proper fast rope and rappel techniques during a Helicopter Rope Suspension Techniques course on Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, Nov. 19, 2024. The HRST course allowed 5th ANGLICO Marines to rehearse and prepare to use alternate insertion methods in a contested environment. Marines conducting training were instructed to remove their ranks, boot bands, and other insignia for safety purposes.
|Date Taken:
|11.19.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.26.2024 23:07
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|945107
|VIRIN:
|241119-M-QS704-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_110706547
|Length:
|00:03:48
|Location:
|CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 5th ANGLICO | HRST Training Course, by Cpl Juan Maldonado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
