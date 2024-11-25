Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    5th ANGLICO | HRST Training Course

    CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    11.19.2024

    Video by Cpl. Juan Maldonado 

    III MEF Information Group     

    U.S. Marines with 5th Air Naval Gunfire Liaison Company, III Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group, conduct proper fast rope and rappel techniques during a Helicopter Rope Suspension Techniques course on Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, Nov. 19, 2024. The HRST course allowed 5th ANGLICO Marines to rehearse and prepare to use alternate insertion methods in a contested environment. Marines conducting training were instructed to remove their ranks, boot bands, and other insignia for safety purposes.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.19.2024
    Date Posted: 11.26.2024 23:07
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 945107
    VIRIN: 241119-M-QS704-2001
    Filename: DOD_110706547
    Length: 00:03:48
    Location: CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JP

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 5th ANGLICO | HRST Training Course, by Cpl Juan Maldonado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    HRST
    Rappel
    5th ANGLICO
    Fast Rope
    III MEF
    USINDOPACOM

