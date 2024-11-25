The 25th Fighter Squadron completed a combat search and rescue training exercise at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Nov. 11-22, 2024. CSARTE is a recurring training exercise that simulates the rescue of fallen Airmen and allies behind enemy lines. The 25th FS worked alongside joint and ROK counterparts to communicate with simulated survivors, escort helicopters, provide cover and a myriad of other responsibilities to complete the mission. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Ashley N. Mikaio)
|Date Taken:
|11.21.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.26.2024 20:28
|Location:
|OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
This work, So others may live: 25 FS completes CSARTE, by SSgt Ashley Mikaio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
