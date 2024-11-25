So others may live: 25 FS completes CSARTE

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The 25th Fighter Squadron completed a combat search and rescue training exercise at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Nov. 11-22, 2024. CSARTE is a recurring training exercise that simulates the rescue of fallen Airmen and allies behind enemy lines. The 25th FS worked alongside joint and ROK counterparts to communicate with simulated survivors, escort helicopters, provide cover and a myriad of other responsibilities to complete the mission. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Ashley N. Mikaio)