    So others may live: 25 FS completes CSARTE

    OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], SOUTH KOREA

    11.21.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Ashley Mikaio 

    51st Fighter Wing

    The 25th Fighter Squadron completed a combat search and rescue training exercise at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Nov. 11-22, 2024. CSARTE is a recurring training exercise that simulates the rescue of fallen Airmen and allies behind enemy lines. The 25th FS worked alongside joint and ROK counterparts to communicate with simulated survivors, escort helicopters, provide cover and a myriad of other responsibilities to complete the mission. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Ashley N. Mikaio)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.21.2024
    Date Posted: 11.26.2024 20:28
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 945106
    VIRIN: 241121-F-PT849-1001
    Filename: DOD_110706546
    Length: 00:02:01
    Location: OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR

    TAGS

    Osan Air Base
    A-10 Thunderbolt II
    51st FW
    25 FS
    CSARTE
    Combat SAR

