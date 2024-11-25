Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Air Force Special Warfare Assessment

    GUAM

    11.20.2024

    Video by Airman 1st Class Manasseh Demissie 

    36th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Officers and enlisted members participate in an Initial Fitness Test (IFT) conducted by former Air Force Special Operations Command Combat Controller at Naval Base Guam, Nov. 20, 2024. The IFT represents the minimum entrance standards for Special Warfare, SERE and EOD career fields.

