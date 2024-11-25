Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Impact of Drill Sergeants: Leadership, Discipline, and Transformation

    UNITED STATES

    11.26.2024

    Video by Maj. Jacqwayne Griffin 

    108th Training Command- Initial Entry Training

    The Impact of Drill Sergeants: Leadership, Discipline, and Transformation

    Dive into this series of videos that honor the remarkable role of Drill Sergeants in shaping the backbone of our Army. Featuring heartfelt insights from 108th Training Command leaders—CSM Charles Vest, CSM Neil Pierce, CSM Terry Patterson, CSM James Darcy, CSM Stephen Raney, and BG Kristina Green—this series sheds light on the lasting impact of these dedicated instructors.

    Date Taken: 11.26.2024
    Date Posted: 11.26.2024 19:08
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 945089
    VIRIN: 241126-A-MG730-8401
    Filename: DOD_110706415
    Length: 00:01:08
    Location: US

    This work, The Impact of Drill Sergeants: Leadership, Discipline, and Transformation, by MAJ Jacqwayne Griffin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    108th Training Command
    95th Training Division
    104th Training Division
    98th Trainging Division
    USAR Drill Sergeants

