Keyport hosts quarterly Town Hall at Naval Undersea Museum

Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division, Keyport hosted its quarterly Town Hall at the Naval Undersea Museum Nov. 5. This is the first Town Hall the command has held in person since the COVID-19 pandemic, and to maximize in-person attendance, two separate sessions were held - one in the morning and one in the afternoon. More than 1400 employees attended in-person and online.
Topics on the agenda included command and leadership updates. an overview of the Chief of Naval Operations NAVPLAN, a Wartime Readiness Update, an Executive Planning Session recap with the Strategic Planning Office, a Code 80 overview, LER actions update, safety trivia game, employee recognitions, and more!
