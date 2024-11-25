Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Keyport hosts quarterly Town Hall at Naval Undersea Museum

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    KEYPORT, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    11.05.2024

    Video by Peter Clute 

    Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Keyport

    Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division, Keyport hosted its quarterly Town Hall at the Naval Undersea Museum Nov. 5. This is the first Town Hall the command has held in person since the COVID-19 pandemic, and to maximize in-person attendance, two separate sessions were held - one in the morning and one in the afternoon. More than 1400 employees attended in-person and online.



    Topics on the agenda included command and leadership updates. an overview of the Chief of Naval Operations NAVPLAN, a Wartime Readiness Update, an Executive Planning Session recap with the Strategic Planning Office, a Code 80 overview, LER actions update, safety trivia game, employee recognitions, and more!

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.05.2024
    Date Posted: 11.26.2024 18:15
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 945081
    VIRIN: 241105-N-WL488-2648
    Filename: DOD_110706313
    Length: 00:00:31
    Location: KEYPORT, WASHINGTON, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Keyport hosts quarterly Town Hall at Naval Undersea Museum, by Peter Clute, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NUWC Division Keyport

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download