    3d MLR hosts NMESIS ceremony on MCBH

    HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    11.21.2024

    Video by Cpl. Eric Huynh 

    3d Marine Division     

    Service members, community members, and distinguished visitors attend a ceremony and static display on Marine Corps Base Hawaii, Nov. 26, 2024. At the ceremony, 3d Marine Littoral Regiment, 3d Marine Division officially received the Navy/Marine Expeditionary Ship Interdiction System from Marine Corps Systems Command, becoming the first U.S. Marine Corps unit to field the system. The NMESIS provides 3d MLR with enhanced sea denial capabilities and maritime lethality. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Eric Huynh)

    Date Taken: 11.21.2024
    Date Posted: 11.26.2024 19:13
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 945078
    VIRIN: 241126-M-VW647-2001
    Filename: DOD_110706212
    Length: 00:02:13
    Location: HAWAII, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, 3d MLR hosts NMESIS ceremony on MCBH, by Cpl Eric Huynh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    3dMarDiv
    NMESIS
    3dMLR
    MMSL
    3dLCT

