3d MLR hosts NMESIS ceremony on MCBH

Service members, community members, and distinguished visitors attend a ceremony and static display on Marine Corps Base Hawaii, Nov. 26, 2024. At the ceremony, 3d Marine Littoral Regiment, 3d Marine Division officially received the Navy/Marine Expeditionary Ship Interdiction System from Marine Corps Systems Command, becoming the first U.S. Marine Corps unit to field the system. The NMESIS provides 3d MLR with enhanced sea denial capabilities and maritime lethality. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Eric Huynh)
|11.21.2024
|11.26.2024 19:13
|B-Roll
|945078
|241126-M-VW647-2001
|DOD_110706212
|00:02:13
|HAWAII, US
