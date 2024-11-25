Teaser: Steel Knight 24

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines and Sailors with I Marine Expeditionary Force are set to participate in Steel Knight 24 at various installations and training locations spread across California and Arizona, Dec. 2-Dec. 20, 2024. Steel Knight is an annual combined arms live-fire exercise involving the major subordinate commands of I MEF and the U.S. Navy’s Expeditionary Strike Group 3. Steel Knight ensures the MEF is optimized for naval expeditionary warfare in contested spaces and is purpose-built to facilitate future operations afloat and ashore. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Diego Berumen) (This video contains music from a USMC enterprise licensed asset from Adobe Stock: Teaser is Teaser (Short Version) composed by Stanislav Baranstov/stock.adobe.com)