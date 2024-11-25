Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Teaser: Steel Knight 24

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    11.13.2024

    Video by Lance Cpl. Diego Berumen 

    1st Marine Division

    U.S. Marines and Sailors with I Marine Expeditionary Force are set to participate in Steel Knight 24 at various installations and training locations spread across California and Arizona, Dec. 2-Dec. 20, 2024. Steel Knight is an annual combined arms live-fire exercise involving the major subordinate commands of I MEF and the U.S. Navy’s Expeditionary Strike Group 3. Steel Knight ensures the MEF is optimized for naval expeditionary warfare in contested spaces and is purpose-built to facilitate future operations afloat and ashore. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Diego Berumen) (This video contains music from a USMC enterprise licensed asset from Adobe Stock: Teaser is Teaser (Short Version) composed by Stanislav Baranstov/stock.adobe.com)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.13.2024
    Date Posted: 11.26.2024 19:40
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 945076
    VIRIN: 241113-M-KI463-1001
    Filename: DOD_110706169
    Length: 00:00:22
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Teaser: Steel Knight 24, by LCpl Diego Berumen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download