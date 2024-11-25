Day in the Life of an Infantryman B-roll

The day in the life of an infantryman video B-roll, produced by SSG Josh Joyner, for DMD OCPA. Follows Army Sergeant Jesus Flores Figueroa, MPC, 2MBCT, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) through a day of PRT, field training, Air Assault training, and home.
Interview with:
SGT Jesus Flores Figueroa
A Lead, MPC, 2MBCT, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault)
|Date Taken:
|05.20.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.26.2024 15:44
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|945056
|VIRIN:
|240520-A-KQ181-6856
|Filename:
|DOD_110705908
|Length:
|00:06:42
|Location:
|FORT CAMPBELL, KENTUCKY, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
