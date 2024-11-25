Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Day in the Life of an Infantryman B-roll

    FORT CAMPBELL, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    05.20.2024

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Joshua Joyner 

    101st Airborne Division (Air Assault)

    The day in the life of an infantryman video B-roll, produced by SSG Josh Joyner, for DMD OCPA. Follows Army Sergeant Jesus Flores Figueroa, MPC, 2MBCT, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) through a day of PRT, field training, Air Assault training, and home.

    Interview with:
    SGT Jesus Flores Figueroa
    A Lead, MPC, 2MBCT, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.20.2024
    Date Posted: 11.26.2024 15:44
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 945056
    VIRIN: 240520-A-KQ181-6856
    Filename: DOD_110705908
    Length: 00:06:42
    Location: FORT CAMPBELL, KENTUCKY, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Day in the Life of an Infantryman B-roll, by SFC Joshua Joyner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    infantry
    transformation
    XVIII ABC
    ArmyBirthday
    101st (AASLT)
    Air Assault 101st

