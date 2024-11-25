Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS New Jersey (SSN 796) Underway Operations - Open Water Transit

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    10.30.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Justin Yarborough 

    Commander, Submarine Force Atlantic

    The Virginia-class fast-attack submarine USS New Jersey (SSN 796) transits the Atlantic Ocean surfaced October 30th, 2024 as the submarine conducts an Educator's Orientation Visit.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.30.2024
    Date Posted: 11.26.2024 15:33
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 945055
    VIRIN: 241030-N-JO245-1028
    Filename: DOD_110705862
    Length: 00:00:49
    Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS New Jersey (SSN 796) Underway Operations - Open Water Transit, by PO1 Justin Yarborough, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    submarines
    Submarine Force
    Submarine
    Submarine Force Atlantic
    SSN 796
    SSN796

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download