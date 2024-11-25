The Virginia-class fast-attack submarine USS New Jersey (SSN 796) transits the Atlantic Ocean surfaced October 30th, 2024 as the submarine conducts an Educator's Orientation Visit.
|Date Taken:
|10.30.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.26.2024 15:33
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|945055
|VIRIN:
|241030-N-JO245-1028
|Filename:
|DOD_110705862
|Length:
|00:00:49
|Location:
|ATLANTIC OCEAN
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, USS New Jersey (SSN 796) Underway Operations - Open Water Transit, by PO1 Justin Yarborough, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.