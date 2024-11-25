SLATED VERSION - Around the Air Force: One Force Design, Global Hydro-Intelligence, and the Rated Preparatory Program

In this week’s Around the Air Force, leaders discuss ‘One Force Design’ to enhance readiness in the era of Great Power Competition, U.S. Air Force and NASA celebrate the initial collaborative success of Global Hydro-Intelligence, and Air Education and Training Command is accepting applications for the Rated Preparatory Program through December 9th.
