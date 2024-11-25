SLATED VERSION - Around the Air Force: One Force Design, Global Hydro-Intelligence, and the Rated Preparatory Program

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/945042" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

In this week’s Around the Air Force, leaders discuss ‘One Force Design’ to enhance readiness in the era of Great Power Competition, U.S. Air Force and NASA celebrate the initial collaborative success of Global Hydro-Intelligence, and Air Education and Training Command is accepting applications for the Rated Preparatory Program through December 9th.