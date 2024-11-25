Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Around the Air Force: One Force Design, Global Hydro-Intelligence, and the Rated Preparatory Program

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    11.26.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Spencer Perkins 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force       

    In this week’s Around the Air Force, leaders discuss ‘One Force Design’ to enhance readiness in the era of Great Power Competition, U.S. Air Force and NASA celebrate the initial collaborative success of Global Hydro-Intelligence, and Air Education and Training Command is accepting applications for the Rated Preparatory Program through December 9th.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.26.2024
    Date Posted: 11.26.2024 14:47
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 945041
    VIRIN: 241126-F-UO417-9478
    Filename: DOD_110705695
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Around the Air Force: One Force Design, Global Hydro-Intelligence, and the Rated Preparatory Program, by SrA Spencer Perkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AF
    Air Force
    Around the Air Force
    ATAF
    AFTV

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download