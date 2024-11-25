Dr. Chou Hung

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/945040" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Description: In this edition of QuEST, Dr. Chou P. Hung will lead the 20 October discussion with From Human to Neuromorphic HDR Recognition.



Key Moments and Questions in the video include:



Army Research Office fundamental research

Neurophysiology of cognition research: Humans in complex systems

Non-medically oriented research to enable discovery

Basic research opportunities:

Evolutionary and Revolutionary Interactions

Neural Computation

Understand how biology works to design better human/machine teams

AI Intelligence and Machine Learning Roadmap

Autonomy for next combat generation vehicle

Evolutionary and Revolutionary Interactions (With real and mixed worlds)

Unstructured and structured real-world environments

Abstract cognitive phenomena such as anticipatory sensing, automatic learning, complex decision-making, and rapid adaptive action

Improve cognitive performance to avoid cognitive failures

AI and gaming–decision and interaction complexity

Neural Computation, information coding, and translation

Learn and adapt from few examples

Multiscale information processing dynamics mediating computations

How do we get artificial systems to talk to neural networks?

Neuromorphic for autonomous flying

Autonomous flying under HDR luminance

Neuromorphic pre-processing

LOIHI II







Audience questions:

Do you bring in to bear on this broad platform an ability to really look at different ways the AI system would work. You know, let's say there's 3 to 5 different types of reasoning, and each one is a valuable path to explore and investigate. So yeah, that would be great flexibility, and what does this platform bring to bear?

I was wondering about the size of the patches and maybe the distance between them and if you saw any effect on your results on the previous slide to those kinds of variations?

Did you test these scenes with humans?

When you say you're comparing, you got significance, are you comparing the non-pre-processed to the pre-processed?

earlier on you were talking about, you know, measuring fatigue and the and the soldier to feed that to the AI, have that-s that something that you worked on? Or is that just something that's going to need to happen eventually?

Your original premise is that human vision does this sort of preprocessing, is that true?

If you replicate this using the intel chip, would those images be easier for humans to consume?

Did you ever attempt to do an end-to-end tuning of the preprocessing and localization?

You said that training was done on the pre-processing for the bespoke detector model, but you actually tested on the same model. You just saw the unprocessed images using the same?

Did you do any augmentation?