Utah Army Guard unit receives latest model AH-64 Apache attack helicopter

Soldiers with 1st Battalion, 211th Aviation Regiment, Utah Army National Guard, receive AH-64E Apache Guardian helicopters during a ceremony in West Jordan, Utah, Nov. 23, 2024. The Apache Guardian is the U.S. Army’s latest and most advanced attack helicopter, and includes upgraded targeting sensors and improved flight performance giving it greater capabilities, especially in mountainous areas.
|11.23.2024
|11.26.2024 14:28
|Package
|945039
|241123-A-WU705-4211
|DOD_110705688
|00:00:44
|UTAH, US
|0
|0
