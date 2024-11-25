Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Utah Army Guard unit receives latest model AH-64 Apache attack helicopter

    UTAH, UNITED STATES

    11.23.2024

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Jon Soucy 

    National Guard Bureau

    Soldiers with 1st Battalion, 211th Aviation Regiment, Utah Army National Guard, receive AH-64E Apache Guardian helicopters during a ceremony in West Jordan, Utah, Nov. 23, 2024. The Apache Guardian is the U.S. Army’s latest and most advanced attack helicopter, and includes upgraded targeting sensors and improved flight performance giving it greater capabilities, especially in mountainous areas.

    Date Taken: 11.23.2024
    Date Posted: 11.26.2024 14:28
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 945039
    VIRIN: 241123-A-WU705-4211
    Filename: DOD_110705688
    Length: 00:00:44
    Location: UTAH, US

    Utah Army National Guard
    211th Aviation regiment
    AH-64E Apache Guardian

