    India Co Receiving

    PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    11.19.2024

    Video by Lance Cpl. Kenneth Johnson 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    Recruits with India Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, Arrive at Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., Nov. 19, 2024. Recruits begin the receiving process with administrative processing, gear issue, and haircuts. (U.S. Marine Corps Video Lance Cpl. Kenneth Johnson)

    Date Taken: 11.19.2024
    Date Posted: 11.26.2024 14:23
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 945037
    VIRIN: 241119-M-vw800-1001
    Filename: DOD_110705654
    Length: 00:01:05
    Location: PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, India Co Receiving, by LCpl Kenneth Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Yellow footprints
    Phone call
    Haircuts
    training
    Receiving
    ERR

