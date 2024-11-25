Kilo Co Moto Run

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    11.14.2024

    Video by Lance Cpl. Kenneth Johnson 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    New Marines with Kilo Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, participate in the motivational run on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., Nov. 14, 2024. The motivational run takes place on Family Day, the day before graduation, and serves as a first time for visiting families to see their new Marines. (U.S. Marine Corps Video Lance Cpl. Kenneth Johnson)

