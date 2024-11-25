Malachowski Hall Dedication Ceremony

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/945030" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Marines gather in front of the newly named Malachowski Hall on Marine Corps Recruiting Depot Parris Island S.C. on Nov. 1, 2024. The building was named to honor Staff Sgt. James M. Malachowski who earned the Distinguished Marksman badge while training with the Marine Corps Shooting Team, and was killed in action during his fourth deployment when he stepped on a concealed IED while clearing a compound in Afghanistan in 2011.