    Malachowski Hall Dedication Ceremony

    PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    11.01.2024

    Video by Lance Cpl. Jordy Morales 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    U.S. Marines gather in front of the newly named Malachowski Hall on Marine Corps Recruiting Depot Parris Island S.C. on Nov. 1, 2024. The building was named to honor Staff Sgt. James M. Malachowski who earned the Distinguished Marksman badge while training with the Marine Corps Shooting Team, and was killed in action during his fourth deployment when he stepped on a concealed IED while clearing a compound in Afghanistan in 2011.

    Date Taken: 11.01.2024
    Date Posted: 11.26.2024 14:03
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 945030
    VIRIN: 241101-M-JM917-1001
    Filename: DOD_110705618
    Length: 00:30:52
    Location: PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Malachowski Hall Dedication Ceremony, by LCpl Jordy Morales, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USNORTHCOM
    Marines
    ERR
    MCRDPI
    Malachowski

