U.S. Marines gather in front of the newly named Malachowski Hall on Marine Corps Recruiting Depot Parris Island S.C. on Nov. 1, 2024. The building was named to honor Staff Sgt. James M. Malachowski who earned the Distinguished Marksman badge while training with the Marine Corps Shooting Team, and was killed in action during his fourth deployment when he stepped on a concealed IED while clearing a compound in Afghanistan in 2011.
|Date Taken:
|11.01.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.26.2024 14:03
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|945030
|VIRIN:
|241101-M-JM917-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110705618
|Length:
|00:30:52
|Location:
|PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Malachowski Hall Dedication Ceremony, by LCpl Jordy Morales, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.