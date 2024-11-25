Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NAVSCIATTS Riverine Training

    STENNIS SPACE CENTER, MISSISSIPPI, UNITED STATES

    11.26.2024

    Video by Angela Fry 

    Naval Small Craft Instruction and Technical Training School

    STENNIS SPACE CENTER, Miss. -- The Naval Small Craft Instruction and Technical Training School's Patrol Craft Officer - Riverine course equips our Foreign Security Force Professionals with the basic skills necessary for executing effective waterborne operations in riverine environments!

    NAVSCIATTS is a security cooperation schoolhouse operating under U.S. Naval Special Warfare Command in support of geographic combatant command theater security cooperation priorities. To date, the international training command has worked with more than 14,000 security force professionals from 129 partner nations.

