NAVSCIATTS Riverine Training

STENNIS SPACE CENTER, Miss. -- The Naval Small Craft Instruction and Technical Training School's Patrol Craft Officer - Riverine course equips our Foreign Security Force Professionals with the basic skills necessary for executing effective waterborne operations in riverine environments!



NAVSCIATTS is a security cooperation schoolhouse operating under U.S. Naval Special Warfare Command in support of geographic combatant command theater security cooperation priorities. To date, the international training command has worked with more than 14,000 security force professionals from 129 partner nations.