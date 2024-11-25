Breaking Records and Inspiring Strength: 2LT Ceria’s Powerlifting Triumph

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Last month, Second Lt. Katrina Ceria of the 302nd Transportation Terminal Battalion took 1st place in the Powerlifting Competition at the Joint Base Pearl Harbor Hickam Fitness Center, proudly representing the 9th Mission Support Command. A record-breaking athlete with titles including the International Powerlifting League (IPL) Deadlift world record and the United States Powerlifting Association (USPA) Drug Tested National Bench Press and Deadlift records, Ceria’s recent win adds to her impressive achievements.



Looking ahead, Ceria plans to compete in the USPA competition this December, aiming to qualify for the national event in March. Her dedication to powerlifting continues to inspire fellow soldiers to push beyond their limits, pursue greater strength, and adopt a disciplined, healthy lifestyle. For Ceria, the key to success is simple: “everything is possible—you just have to commit.”