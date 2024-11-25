Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Breaking Records and Inspiring Strength: 2LT Ceria’s Powerlifting Triumph

    HONOLULU, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    11.01.2024

    Video by Cody Ford 

    9th Mission Support Command

    Last month, Second Lt. Katrina Ceria of the 302nd Transportation Terminal Battalion took 1st place in the Powerlifting Competition at the Joint Base Pearl Harbor Hickam Fitness Center, proudly representing the 9th Mission Support Command. A record-breaking athlete with titles including the International Powerlifting League (IPL) Deadlift world record and the United States Powerlifting Association (USPA) Drug Tested National Bench Press and Deadlift records, Ceria’s recent win adds to her impressive achievements.

    Looking ahead, Ceria plans to compete in the USPA competition this December, aiming to qualify for the national event in March. Her dedication to powerlifting continues to inspire fellow soldiers to push beyond their limits, pursue greater strength, and adopt a disciplined, healthy lifestyle. For Ceria, the key to success is simple: “everything is possible—you just have to commit.”

    Date Taken: 11.01.2024
    Date Posted: 11.26.2024 13:24
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 945026
    VIRIN: 241101-A-RS492-9228
    Filename: DOD_110705558
    Length: 00:00:49
    Location: HONOLULU, HAWAII, US

    Power
    Strong
    Hawaii
    9th Mission Support Command
    9th MSC
    Lifting

