Building 100 Sunrise Timelapse

A timelapse captures the sun rising near the Administration Building, Building 100, on Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph, Nov. 25, 2024, highlighting the tranquil beauty of this historic landmark at dawn. Built in 1931, the Administration Building, popularly known as the “Taj,” stands as a centerpiece of JBSA-Randolph's historic district. This architectural marvel houses a 500,000-gallon water tower and features a 148-foot-high observation deck. Recognized as a Texas Historic Landmark and listed on the National Register of Historic Places, the Taj symbolizes Randolph’s legacy as the "Showplace of the Air Force" and its storied role in Air Education and Training Command history. (U.S. Air Force video by Jonathan R. Mallard)