U.S. Army Garrison Poland passed the mantle of leadership from Command Sgt. Maj. Kirk L. Ray to Command Sgt. Jason D. Jones during a change of responsibility ceremony, Nov. 26. The ceremony actualized the garrison’s growing permanence in Poland and its preparations to welcome military families to the home of V Corps forward.
|Date Taken:
|11.26.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.26.2024 12:50
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|945019
|VIRIN:
|241126-D-GJ183-8699
|Filename:
|DOD_110705476
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|POZNAN, PL
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Planting U.S. Army’s roots in Poland: honoring tradition today, building a community for tomorrow, by Bryan Araujo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.