    Planting U.S. Army’s roots in Poland: honoring tradition today, building a community for tomorrow

    POZNAN, POLAND

    11.26.2024

    Video by Bryan Araujo 

    U.S. Army Garrison Poland

    U.S. Army Garrison Poland passed the mantle of leadership from Command Sgt. Maj. Kirk L. Ray to Command Sgt. Jason D. Jones during a change of responsibility ceremony, Nov. 26. The ceremony actualized the garrison’s growing permanence in Poland and its preparations to welcome military families to the home of V Corps forward.

    Location: POZNAN, PL

