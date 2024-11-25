Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Giants - Thanksgiving FOX - CPT Grace Sullivan

    FORT LIBERTY, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    11.15.2024

    Video by Maj. Richard Dickson 

    2nd Security Force Assistance Brigade

    U.S. Army Capt. Grace Sullivan, 2nd Security Force Assistance Brigade, sends a shout-out from Fort Liberty, N.C., to her friends and family back home and sends well wishes to the New York Giants to beat the Cowboys, November 25, 2024. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Cristina Gomez.

    Date Taken: 11.15.2024
    Date Posted: 11.26.2024 12:18
    Category: Greetings
    Length: 00:00:07
    Thanksgiving
    NFLGiants
    NewYorkGiants

