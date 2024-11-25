Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2024 Operation Giving Thanks

    OFFUTT AIR FORCE BASE, NEBRASKA, UNITED STATES

    11.22.2024

    Video by J.B. Artley and David Farley

    55th Wing

    As the tradition has been for the past six years, local civic leaders donated and distributed turkeys and hams to service members and their families at Offutt AFB ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday Nov. 22, 2024. (U.S. Air Force video by J.B. Artley and David Farley)

    This work, 2024 Operation Giving Thanks, by J.B. Artley and David Farley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Thanksgiving
    Offutt AFB
    Turkeys
    Hams
    Operation Giving Thanks

