    Desert Hammer 25-1 Broll Package

    DAVIS-MONTHAN, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    11.15.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Andrew Garavito 

    355th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airmen refuel A-10 aircraft during the hot pits portion of Desert Hammer at Davis-Monthan, Arizona, Nov. 15, 2024. Desert Hammer was a large-force joint exercise which included a number of scenarios such as specialized refueling operations and casualty evacuation. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Andrew Garavito)

    Date Taken: 11.15.2024
    Date Posted: 11.26.2024 11:44
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 945006
    VIRIN: 241115-F-NC038-7360
    Filename: DOD_110705206
    Length: 00:01:45
    Location: DAVIS-MONTHAN, ARIZONA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Desert Hammer 25-1 Broll Package, by SrA Andrew Garavito, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    A-10
    Davis-Monthan
    Hot pits
    Desert Hammer 25-1

