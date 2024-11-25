Field Feeding Detachments from the 643rd Regional Support Group participate in a cooking competition using multiple Mobile Kitchen Trailers (MKTs). Iron Chef is annual exercise used to enhance readiness of the Field Feeding Teams through the spirit of competition.
|Date Taken:
|08.10.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.26.2024 11:10
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|945000
|VIRIN:
|240810-A-Aj198-5367
|Filename:
|DOD_110705136
|Length:
|00:01:59
|Location:
|WHITEHALL, OHIO, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 643rd RSG Iron Chef '24, by SSG David Graves, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.