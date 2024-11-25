Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    643rd RSG Iron Chef '24

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    WHITEHALL, OHIO, UNITED STATES

    08.10.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. David Graves 

    643rd Regional Support Group

    Field Feeding Detachments from the 643rd Regional Support Group participate in a cooking competition using multiple Mobile Kitchen Trailers (MKTs). Iron Chef is annual exercise used to enhance readiness of the Field Feeding Teams through the spirit of competition.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.10.2024
    Date Posted: 11.26.2024 11:10
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 945000
    VIRIN: 240810-A-Aj198-5367
    Filename: DOD_110705136
    Length: 00:01:59
    Location: WHITEHALL, OHIO, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 643rd RSG Iron Chef '24, by SSG David Graves, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    feeding
    MKT
    643rd

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download