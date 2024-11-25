TRICARE Open Season and 2025 Region Changes Webinar

This webinar helps you prepare for TRICARE Open Season and the region changes taking effect Jan. 1, 2025.
TRICARE experts cover key topics to help you make informed decisions about your health care. They discuss:
-If TRICARE Open Season applies to you
-How the TRICARE region changes affect you, including if you need to provide payment information to TriWest Healthcare Alliance
-How to enroll in a TRICARE plan or switch plans during open season
-The differences between TRICARE Prime and TRICARE Select
-How to sign up for dental and vision coverage during Federal Benefits Open Season
-Changing your TRICARE coverage outside of open season
Presented by Zelly Zim, health systems specialist, TRICARE Health Plan, Policy & Programs Branch
To download slides and a transcript for this webinar and others, go to www.tricare.mil/webinars.
