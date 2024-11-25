TRICARE Open Season and 2025 Region Changes Webinar

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/944999" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

This webinar helps you prepare for TRICARE Open Season and the region changes taking effect Jan. 1, 2025.



TRICARE experts cover key topics to help you make informed decisions about your health care. They discuss:

-If TRICARE Open Season applies to you

-How the TRICARE region changes affect you, including if you need to provide payment information to TriWest Healthcare Alliance

-How to enroll in a TRICARE plan or switch plans during open season

-The differences between TRICARE Prime and TRICARE Select

-How to sign up for dental and vision coverage during Federal Benefits Open Season

-Changing your TRICARE coverage outside of open season



Presented by Zelly Zim, health systems specialist, TRICARE Health Plan, Policy & Programs Branch



To download slides and a transcript for this webinar and others, go to www.tricare.mil/webinars.