    TRICARE Open Season and 2025 Region Changes Webinar

    FALLS CHURCH, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    11.14.2024

    Courtesy Video

    Defense Health Agency

    This webinar helps you prepare for TRICARE Open Season and the region changes taking effect Jan. 1, 2025.

    TRICARE experts cover key topics to help you make informed decisions about your health care. They discuss:
    -If TRICARE Open Season applies to you
    -How the TRICARE region changes affect you, including if you need to provide payment information to TriWest Healthcare Alliance
    -How to enroll in a TRICARE plan or switch plans during open season
    -The differences between TRICARE Prime and TRICARE Select
    -How to sign up for dental and vision coverage during Federal Benefits Open Season
    -Changing your TRICARE coverage outside of open season

    Presented by Zelly Zim, health systems specialist, TRICARE Health Plan, Policy & Programs Branch

    To download slides and a transcript for this webinar and others, go to www.tricare.mil/webinars.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.14.2024
    Date Posted: 11.26.2024 11:26
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 944999
    VIRIN: 241114-O-D0202-7177
    Filename: DOD_110705134
    Length: 00:58:28
    Location: FALLS CHURCH, VIRGINIA, US

