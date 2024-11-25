Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Away From Home Podcast: Episode 2

    MOUNT PLEASANT, IOWA, UNITED STATES

    11.26.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Samantha Hircock and Staff Sgt. Katharine Schmidt

    135th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    In this limited podcast series, Soldiers with the 135th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment, Iowa Army National Guard, interviewed veterans and their families to talk about their experiences "Away From Home" while serving in the Iowa National Guard.

    In this episode, Staff Sgt. Samantha Hircock spoke with Maj. Joseph Whalen and his wife Alicia, who reside in Mount Pleasant. Whalen has been serving in the IANG for 21 years and has deployed three times.

    Deployments:
    Iraq, Operation Iraqi Freedom, 2005 - 832nd Engineer Company

    Afghanistan, Operation Enduring Freedom, 2010-2011 - 832nd Engineer Company attached to the 2/34th IBCT

    Kosovo, 2020-2021 - Headquarters & Headquarters Company, 2/34th IBCT

    (U.S. Army National Guard podcast by Staff Sgt. Katharine Schmidt)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.26.2024
    Date Posted: 11.26.2024 11:05
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 944998
    VIRIN: 241126-A-YJ938-7708
    Filename: DOD_110705089
    Length: 00:19:20
    Location: MOUNT PLEASANT, IOWA, US
    Hometown: MOUNT PLEASANT, IOWA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Away From Home Podcast: Episode 2, by SSG Samantha Hircock and SSG Katharine Schmidt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Military Family
    Iowa National Guard
    Deployment
    2/34th IBCT
    Away From Home Podcast

