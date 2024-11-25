In this limited podcast series, Soldiers with the 135th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment, Iowa Army National Guard, interviewed veterans and their families to talk about their experiences "Away From Home" while serving in the Iowa National Guard.
In this episode, Staff Sgt. Samantha Hircock spoke with Maj. Joseph Whalen and his wife Alicia, who reside in Mount Pleasant. Whalen has been serving in the IANG for 21 years and has deployed three times.
Deployments:
Iraq, Operation Iraqi Freedom, 2005 - 832nd Engineer Company
Afghanistan, Operation Enduring Freedom, 2010-2011 - 832nd Engineer Company attached to the 2/34th IBCT
Kosovo, 2020-2021 - Headquarters & Headquarters Company, 2/34th IBCT
(U.S. Army National Guard podcast by Staff Sgt. Katharine Schmidt)
|Date Taken:
|11.26.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.26.2024 11:05
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|944998
|VIRIN:
|241126-A-YJ938-7708
|Filename:
|DOD_110705089
|Length:
|00:19:20
|Location:
|MOUNT PLEASANT, IOWA, US
|Hometown:
|MOUNT PLEASANT, IOWA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Away From Home Podcast: Episode 2, by SSG Samantha Hircock and SSG Katharine Schmidt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.