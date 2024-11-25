Away From Home Podcast: Episode 2

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



In this limited podcast series, Soldiers with the 135th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment, Iowa Army National Guard, interviewed veterans and their families to talk about their experiences "Away From Home" while serving in the Iowa National Guard.



In this episode, Staff Sgt. Samantha Hircock spoke with Maj. Joseph Whalen and his wife Alicia, who reside in Mount Pleasant. Whalen has been serving in the IANG for 21 years and has deployed three times.



Deployments:

Iraq, Operation Iraqi Freedom, 2005 - 832nd Engineer Company



Afghanistan, Operation Enduring Freedom, 2010-2011 - 832nd Engineer Company attached to the 2/34th IBCT



Kosovo, 2020-2021 - Headquarters & Headquarters Company, 2/34th IBCT



(U.S. Army National Guard podcast by Staff Sgt. Katharine Schmidt)