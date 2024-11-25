Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Away From Home Podcast: Episode 1

    IOWA CITY, IOWA, UNITED STATES

    11.26.2024

    Video by Sgt. Keith Allen and Sgt. 1st Class Tawny Kruse

    135th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    In this limited podcast series, Soldiers with the 135th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment, Iowa Army National Guard, interviewed veterans and their families to talk about their experiences "Away From Home" while serving in the Iowa National Guard.

    In this episode, Sgt. 1st Class Tawny Kruse spoke with Retired 1st Sgt. David Crowley and his wife Linda, who both live and work in Iowa City. Dave served 29 years, and each of his four deployments was spent with the 1st Battalion, 133rd Infantry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 34th Infantry Division.

    Deployments:
    Saudi Arabia, Operation Desert Spring, August 2000 to January 2001
    Egypt, June 2003 to March 2004
    Iraq, Operation Iraqi Freedom, September 2005 to August 2007
    Afghanistan, August 2010 to November 2011

    (U.S. Army podcast by Staff Sgt. Keith Allen)

    Date Taken: 11.26.2024
    Date Posted: 11.26.2024 10:57
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 944997
    VIRIN: 241108-Z-KS612-1001
    Filename: DOD_110705062
    Length: 00:23:20
    Location: IOWA CITY, IOWA, US
    Hometown: IOWA CITY, IOWA, US

    Military Family
    Iowa National Guard
    Deployment
    2/34th IBCT
    Away From Home Podcast
    1-133rd IN

