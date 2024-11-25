Away From Home Podcast: Episode 1

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



In this limited podcast series, Soldiers with the 135th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment, Iowa Army National Guard, interviewed veterans and their families to talk about their experiences "Away From Home" while serving in the Iowa National Guard.



In this episode, Sgt. 1st Class Tawny Kruse spoke with Retired 1st Sgt. David Crowley and his wife Linda, who both live and work in Iowa City. Dave served 29 years, and each of his four deployments was spent with the 1st Battalion, 133rd Infantry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 34th Infantry Division.



Deployments:

Saudi Arabia, Operation Desert Spring, August 2000 to January 2001

Egypt, June 2003 to March 2004

Iraq, Operation Iraqi Freedom, September 2005 to August 2007

Afghanistan, August 2010 to November 2011



(U.S. Army podcast by Staff Sgt. Keith Allen)