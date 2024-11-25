Pelvic Floor Physical Therapy Available Now

Bayne-Jones Army Community Hospital now offers pelvic floor physical therapy to TRICARE Prime beneficiaries at the Joint Readiness Training Center and Fort Johnson, Louisiana.
Your pelvic floor muscles help stabilize your core while assisting with essential bodily functions, like urination, deification, and intercourse. Aging, stress, pelvic surgery, trauma, pregnancy, and childbirth are all factors contributing to pelvic floor dysfunction.
Pelvic floor physical therapy can provide you with much needed relief to the pain and embarrassment associated with pelvic floor dysfunction. To determine if pelvic floor physical therapy is right for you contact your primary care provider for referral.
