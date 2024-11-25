Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command sets personal records at the 2024 Army Ten Miler

    UNITED STATES

    10.13.2024

    Video by Capt. Alexander Watkins 

    10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command

    Soldiers and civilians lace up their running shoes to take on the annual Army Ten-Miler in Washington, D.C., showcasing determination, resilience, and esprit de corps. This premier running event brings together participants from around the world, highlighting the Army's commitment to physical fitness, teamwork, and excellence. Each stride across the iconic route reflects the dedication and endurance that define the U.S. Army.

    Date Taken: 10.13.2024
    Date Posted: 11.26.2024 10:22
    Location: US

    TenMiler
    AUSA
    StrongerTogether
    DynamicFront
    ShieldofVictory

