10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command sets personal records at the 2024 Army Ten Miler

Soldiers and civilians lace up their running shoes to take on the annual Army Ten-Miler in Washington, D.C., showcasing determination, resilience, and esprit de corps. This premier running event brings together participants from around the world, highlighting the Army's commitment to physical fitness, teamwork, and excellence. Each stride across the iconic route reflects the dedication and endurance that define the U.S. Army.