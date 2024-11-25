Fort Sill hosts local JROTC

JROTC students from Lawton's Eisenhower, MacArthur and Lawton High Schools were treated to "Day in the Life" at Fort Sill's Engagement Skills Trainer (EST). Fort Sill's Fire Department, the 71st Explosive Ordnance Disposal Group and Fort Sill's Military Police K-9 division provided demonstrations and some hands-on opportunities, and representatives of both air defense and field artillery units provided equipment and knowledge presentations. The students also got to try their hands at the EST.
|11.21.2024
|11.26.2024 09:15
|Video Productions
|944981
|241121-O-KP881-8136
|DOD_110704816
|00:02:26
|Location:
|OKLAHOMA, US
|0
|0
