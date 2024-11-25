Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort Sill hosts local JROTC

    OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES

    11.21.2024

    Video by Angela Turner 

    Fort Sill Public Affairs

    JROTC students from Lawton's Eisenhower, MacArthur and Lawton High Schools were treated to "Day in the Life" at Fort Sill's Engagement Skills Trainer (EST). Fort Sill's Fire Department, the 71st Explosive Ordnance Disposal Group and Fort Sill's Military Police K-9 division provided demonstrations and some hands-on opportunities, and representatives of both air defense and field artillery units provided equipment and knowledge presentations. The students also got to try their hands at the EST.

    Date Taken: 11.21.2024
    Date Posted: 11.26.2024 09:15
    Location: OKLAHOMA, US

