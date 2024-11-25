Fort Sill hosts local JROTC

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



JROTC students from Lawton's Eisenhower, MacArthur and Lawton High Schools were treated to "Day in the Life" at Fort Sill's Engagement Skills Trainer (EST). Fort Sill's Fire Department, the 71st Explosive Ordnance Disposal Group and Fort Sill's Military Police K-9 division provided demonstrations and some hands-on opportunities, and representatives of both air defense and field artillery units provided equipment and knowledge presentations. The students also got to try their hands at the EST.