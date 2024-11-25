Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    First Field Training of the Drone Systems of the Future

    ROMANIA

    11.25.2024

    Video by Sgt. Kourtney Nunnery 

    5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to Delta Company, 317th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division, perform operator qualifications for the Short Range Reconnaissance system (SRR) and the Medium Range Reconnaissance systems (MRR) near Mihail Kogalniceanu Airbase (MKAB), Romania on Nov. 25, 2024. This unit is the first unit in the U.S. Army to be fielded these systems and the Soldiers learned how to assemble, disassemble, conduct flights and surveillance. (U.S. Army Photo by Sgt Kourtney Nunnery)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.25.2024
    Date Posted: 11.26.2024 08:37
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 944972
    VIRIN: 241125-A-WB532-2632
    Filename: DOD_110704769
    Length: 00:02:50
    Location: RO

    Romania
    10th Mountain Division
    Drone
    StrongerTogether
    skydio
    VictoryCorps

