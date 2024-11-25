First Field Training of the Drone Systems of the Future

U.S. Soldiers assigned to Delta Company, 317th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division, perform operator qualifications for the Short Range Reconnaissance system (SRR) and the Medium Range Reconnaissance systems (MRR) near Mihail Kogalniceanu Airbase (MKAB), Romania on Nov. 25, 2024. This unit is the first unit in the U.S. Army to be fielded these systems and the Soldiers learned how to assemble, disassemble, conduct flights and surveillance. (U.S. Army Photo by Sgt Kourtney Nunnery)
|11.25.2024
|11.26.2024 08:37
|B-Roll
|944972
|241125-A-WB532-2632
|DOD_110704769
|00:02:50
|RO
|2
|2
