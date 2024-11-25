Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    FC Profession Series: Operationalizing USAFMCOM

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA, UNITED STATES

    11.21.2024

    Video by Mark Orders-Woempner 

    U.S. Army Financial Management Command

    Col. Michelle M. Williams, U.S. Army Financial Management Command commander, and Command Sgt. Maj. Joy L. Allen, USAFMCOM senior enlisted advisor, join host Sahib Singh for a Finance and Comptroller Series focused on USAFMCOM and operationalizing the command. The FC Profession Series is aimed at educating and informing the Army's nearly 16,000 FC professionals around the globe. (U.S. Army video by Mark R. W. Orders-Woempner)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.21.2024
    Date Posted: 11.26.2024 07:40
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 944961
    VIRIN: 241121-A-IM476-1002
    PIN: 1
    Filename: DOD_110704756
    Length: 01:01:15
    Location: INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, FC Profession Series: Operationalizing USAFMCOM, by Mark Orders-Woempner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Army Finance Corps
    Army Finance
    Army Finance Management Command

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download