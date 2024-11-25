FC Profession Series: Operationalizing USAFMCOM

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/944961" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Col. Michelle M. Williams, U.S. Army Financial Management Command commander, and Command Sgt. Maj. Joy L. Allen, USAFMCOM senior enlisted advisor, join host Sahib Singh for a Finance and Comptroller Series focused on USAFMCOM and operationalizing the command. The FC Profession Series is aimed at educating and informing the Army's nearly 16,000 FC professionals around the globe. (U.S. Army video by Mark R. W. Orders-Woempner)