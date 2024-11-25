Col. Michelle M. Williams, U.S. Army Financial Management Command commander, and Command Sgt. Maj. Joy L. Allen, USAFMCOM senior enlisted advisor, join host Sahib Singh for a Finance and Comptroller Series focused on USAFMCOM and operationalizing the command. The FC Profession Series is aimed at educating and informing the Army's nearly 16,000 FC professionals around the globe. (U.S. Army video by Mark R. W. Orders-Woempner)
|Date Taken:
|11.21.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.26.2024 07:40
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|944961
|VIRIN:
|241121-A-IM476-1002
|PIN:
|1
|Filename:
|DOD_110704756
|Length:
|01:01:15
|Location:
|INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, FC Profession Series: Operationalizing USAFMCOM, by Mark Orders-Woempner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.