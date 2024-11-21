NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, Italy (Nov. 26, 2024) The Sigonella Department of Defense Education Activity (DoDEA) Middle High School hosted a College and Career Fair Nov. 20, 2024. Sigonella Middle High School is a DoDEA serving grades 6-12 with a high school population over 300 students, located at the United States Naval Air Station (NAS) Sigonella, in Sicily, Italy. NAS Sigonella's strategic location enables U.S., allied, and partner nation forces to deploy and respond as required to ensure security and stability in Europe, Africa, and Central Command. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Anthony Garro)
|Date Taken:
|11.20.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.26.2024 04:04
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|944951
|VIRIN:
|241120-N-MX262-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110704541
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Location:
|IT
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, DoDEA Career Fair, by SA Anthony Garro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.