    DoDEA Career Fair

    ITALY

    11.20.2024

    Video by Seaman Apprentice Anthony Garro 

    AFN Sigonella

    NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, Italy (Nov. 26, 2024) The Sigonella Department of Defense Education Activity (DoDEA) Middle High School hosted a College and Career Fair Nov. 20, 2024. Sigonella Middle High School is a DoDEA serving grades 6-12 with a high school population over 300 students, located at the United States Naval Air Station (NAS) Sigonella, in Sicily, Italy. NAS Sigonella's strategic location enables U.S., allied, and partner nation forces to deploy and respond as required to ensure security and stability in Europe, Africa, and Central Command. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Anthony Garro)

    Date Taken: 11.20.2024
    Date Posted: 11.26.2024 04:04
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 944951
    VIRIN: 241120-N-MX262-1001
    Filename: DOD_110704541
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: IT

    This work, DoDEA Career Fair, by SA Anthony Garro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    DoDEA
    AVID
    NASSIG
    Middle High School
