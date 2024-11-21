DoDEA Career Fair

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, Italy (Nov. 26, 2024) The Sigonella Department of Defense Education Activity (DoDEA) Middle High School hosted a College and Career Fair Nov. 20, 2024. Sigonella Middle High School is a DoDEA serving grades 6-12 with a high school population over 300 students, located at the United States Naval Air Station (NAS) Sigonella, in Sicily, Italy. NAS Sigonella's strategic location enables U.S., allied, and partner nation forces to deploy and respond as required to ensure security and stability in Europe, Africa, and Central Command. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Anthony Garro)