BLUF: Explosive Ordnance Disposal

379th Civil Engineering Squadron explosive ordnance disposal technicians conduct training operations within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Nov. 19, 2024. EOD technicians provide explosive threat mitigation using a range of sophisticated equipment such as bomb suits, remote-controlled robots, x-ray systems and chemical detection devices. The BLUF is a video series highlighting various career fields in a downrange environment. (U.S. Air Force video)
