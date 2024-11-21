Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    BLUF: Explosive Ordnance Disposal

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    11.19.2024

    Video by Airman 1st Class Zeeshan Naeem 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    379th Civil Engineering Squadron explosive ordnance disposal technicians conduct training operations within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Nov. 19, 2024. EOD technicians provide explosive threat mitigation using a range of sophisticated equipment such as bomb suits, remote-controlled robots, x-ray systems and chemical detection devices. The BLUF is a video series highlighting various career fields in a downrange environment. (U.S. Air Force video)

    Date Taken: 11.19.2024
    Date Posted: 11.26.2024 02:04
    VIRIN: 241119-F-LY429-1001
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, BLUF: Explosive Ordnance Disposal, by A1C Zeeshan Naeem, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    CENTCOM
    AFCENT
    USAF
    EOD
    CE
    BLUF

