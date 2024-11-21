East Africa Security Forum hosted by CJTF-HOA

The East Africa Security Forum (EASF) was recently held at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti. The forum, hosted by Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa (CJTF-HOA), aimed to enhance U.S. collaboration with regional partners and address complex security issues. It brought together senior leaders and distinguished guests from U.S. government agencies, military and diplomatic missions, as well as representatives from partner nations.
|Date Taken:
|11.22.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.26.2024 01:26
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|944944
|VIRIN:
|241122-A-FY103-4500
|Filename:
|DOD_110704410
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Location:
|DJ
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
