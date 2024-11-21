Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    East Africa Security Forum hosted by CJTF-HOA

    DJIBOUTI

    11.22.2024

    Video by Master Sgt. Chauncey Reed 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa

    The East Africa Security Forum (EASF) was recently held at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti. The forum, hosted by Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa (CJTF-HOA), aimed to enhance U.S. collaboration with regional partners and address complex security issues. It brought together senior leaders and distinguished guests from U.S. government agencies, military and diplomatic missions, as well as representatives from partner nations.

    Date Taken: 11.22.2024
    Date Posted: 11.26.2024 01:26
    Location: DJ

    Djibouti
