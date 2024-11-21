Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    New EOD Facility at Kunsan Air Base

    KUNSAN AIR BASE, SOUTH KOREA

    11.21.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Kristal Munguia 

    AFN Kunsan

    U.S. Airmen assigned to 8th Fighter Wing, Korean leaders and Army Corps of Engineers attend a ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate the new explosive ordnance disposal (EOD) facility at Kunsan Air Base, Nov. 21, 2024. The new facility consolidated EOD equipment and vehicles into one building, enhancing operational efficiency and prioritizing Airmen well-being. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sergeant Kristal Munguia)

    Date Taken: 11.21.2024
    Date Posted: 11.25.2024 22:35
    Location: KUNSAN AIR BASE, KR

