New EOD Facility at Kunsan Air Base

U.S. Airmen assigned to 8th Fighter Wing, Korean leaders and Army Corps of Engineers attend a ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate the new explosive ordnance disposal (EOD) facility at Kunsan Air Base, Nov. 21, 2024. The new facility consolidated EOD equipment and vehicles into one building, enhancing operational efficiency and prioritizing Airmen well-being. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sergeant Kristal Munguia)