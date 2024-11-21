Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sgt. Adams Championship fight

    NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    11.15.2024

    Video by Sgt. Brent Hollinger-Sanders 

    40th Public Affairs Detachment

    Sgt. Adams wins the championship fight at the 18th Airborne Corps combatives tournament at Fort Liberty N.C. 2024

    Date Taken: 11.15.2024
    Date Posted: 11.25.2024 20:53
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 944932
    VIRIN: 241115-A-NQ573-6539
    Filename: DOD_110703973
    Length: 00:01:17
    Location: NORTH CAROLINA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sgt. Adams Championship fight, by SGT Brent Hollinger-Sanders, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Championship
    Combatives
    Tournament

