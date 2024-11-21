Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    8th Security Forces Squadron Excellence In Competition Rifle Event

    SOUTH KOREA

    11.21.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Erin Currie 

    AFN Kunsan

    U.S. Air Force Airman assigned Kunsan Air Base participate in an Excellence in Competition, or EIC, rifle event hosted by the 8th Security Forces Squadron on Kunsan Air base, Nov. 21, 2024. This event allowed Airmen from various career fields to get hands on experience with the M4A1, and the top ten percent of shooters will be authorized to wear the EIC badge on their service dress uniforms. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Erin Currie).

    Date Taken: 11.21.2024
    Date Posted: 11.25.2024 20:19
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 944930
    VIRIN: 241126-F-LO539-1001
    Filename: DOD_110703937
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: KR

    8th Fighter Wing
    Wolf pack
    8th SFS

