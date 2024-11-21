U.S. Air Force Airman assigned Kunsan Air Base participate in an Excellence in Competition, or EIC, rifle event hosted by the 8th Security Forces Squadron on Kunsan Air base, Nov. 21, 2024. This event allowed Airmen from various career fields to get hands on experience with the M4A1, and the top ten percent of shooters will be authorized to wear the EIC badge on their service dress uniforms. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Erin Currie).
|Date Taken:
|11.21.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.25.2024 20:19
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|944930
|VIRIN:
|241126-F-LO539-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110703937
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|KR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 8th Security Forces Squadron Excellence In Competition Rifle Event, by SrA Erin Currie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
