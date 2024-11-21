Alaska National Guard flies 14,000 pounds of meat to Toksook Bay via IRT program

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Two years after the remnants of Typhoon Merbok flooded communities across thousands of miles of western Alaska in September 2022, the community of Toksook Bay made a big step toward replenishing what they lost from the storm – thousands of pounds of meat.



On Friday Nov. 15, 2024, the Alaska National Guard began the process of delivering nearly 14,000 pounds of frozen beef, chicken and pork to Toksook Bay as part of the Department of Defense Innovative Readiness Training Program.



The Alaska Air National Guard transported the frozen meat from Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson to Bethel via an HC-130J Combat King II, the same aircraft that routinely conducts civil search and rescue missions across the state.



Once in Bethel, the meat was generously offloaded by Northern Air Cargo and safely stored in their airport freezer facility while awaiting airlift to Toksook Bay via two Alaska Army National Guard UH-60L Black Hawks.



The AKARNG aircrews assigned to the 207th Aviation Troop Command delivered 234 of the 280 50-pound boxes during multiple flights on Nov. 18 before poor weather postponed the final flight. Bethel area Guardsmen from Bison Company, 1st Battalion, 297th Infantry Regiment, assisted the effort by loading each helicopter for the roughly 75-minute flight to Toksook Bay. The remaining boxes will be delivered as soon as the weather clears, and the helicopters can safely continue the mission.



(Alaska National Guard video by Seth LaCount and Dana Rosso)