Keris MAREX 24: ENDEX

U.S. Marines with 2nd Battalion, 7th Marine Regiment, attached to Marine Rotational Force-Southeast Asia, alongside Indonesian marines with 10th Marine Infantry Battalion, Indonesian Korps Marinir, conduct a battlesight-zero, jungle survival and patrol subject matter expert exchanges, machine gun, mortar, and intermediate marksmanship live fire ranges as well as the coastal defense final mission profile during Keris Marine Exercise (MAREX) 2024 on Batam and Singkep Island, Indonesia, Nov. 6-19, 2024. Keris MAREX is a bilateral exercise conducted by the U.S. Marine Corps and Korps Marinir Republik Indonesia, or Indonesian Marine Corps, to strengthen relationships as military partners and increase interoperability among participating forces in the advancement of a Free and Open Indo-Pacific. MRF-SEA is a rotational unit derived from elements of I Marine Expeditionary Force executing a U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific operational model that involves training events and exchanges with partner military subject matter experts, promotes security goals with Allied and partner nations, and ensures a persistent I MEF presence west of the International Date Line. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Shaina Jupiter)