The EWN research team from the Engineer Research and Development Center (ERDC), together with partners from the Network for Engineering With Nature (N-EWN), in coordination with local agencies, has undertaken a groundbreaking study to investigate the ecological drivers of dune stability. This research will improve our understanding of the role of natural vegetation in dune resilience under extreme wave action, which is crucial for informing coastal management practices and restoration designs. (U.S. Army photo by Brigida I. Sanchez)
|Date Taken:
|04.30.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.25.2024 18:09
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|944915
|VIRIN:
|240430-A-AZ289-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110703738
|Length:
|00:17:01
|Location:
|GUANA, FLORIDA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Living Infrastructure - A Dune Extraction, by Brigida Sanchez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.