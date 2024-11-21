Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Living Infrastructure - A Dune Extraction

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    GUANA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    04.30.2024

    Video by Brigida Sanchez 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Jacksonville District

    The EWN research team from the Engineer Research and Development Center (ERDC), together with partners from the Network for Engineering With Nature (N-EWN), in coordination with local agencies, has undertaken a groundbreaking study to investigate the ecological drivers of dune stability. This research will improve our understanding of the role of natural vegetation in dune resilience under extreme wave action, which is crucial for informing coastal management practices and restoration designs. (U.S. Army photo by Brigida I. Sanchez)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.30.2024
    Date Posted: 11.25.2024 18:09
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 944915
    VIRIN: 240430-A-AZ289-1001
    Filename: DOD_110703738
    Length: 00:17:01
    Location: GUANA, FLORIDA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Living Infrastructure - A Dune Extraction, by Brigida Sanchez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    beach
    USACE
    Dunes
    ERDC
    U.S. Army Corp of Engineers

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download