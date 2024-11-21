Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Blue Angels visit Pease Air National Guard Base, N.H.

    NEWINGTON, NEW HAMPSHIRE, UNITED STATES

    11.25.2024

    Video by Senior Master Sgt. Timothy Huffman 

    157th Air Refueling Wing

    Lt. Cmdr. Lilly Montana and Maj. Scott Laux, members of the U.S. Navy Blue Angels Flight Demonstration Squadron, visit Pease Air National Guard Base, N.H., Nov. 25, 2024. The site visit was part of preparations for the team's performance at the Thunder Over New Hampshire Air Show, which is scheduled to take place at the base, Sept. 6-7, 2025.

    Date Taken: 11.25.2024
    Date Posted: 11.25.2024 18:20
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 944913
    VIRIN: 241125-F-IL660-1001
    Filename: DOD_110703693
    Length: 00:04:33
    Location: NEWINGTON, NEW HAMPSHIRE, US

    The Blue Angels

    TAGS

    New Hampshire Air National Guard
    157th Air Refueling Wing
    Pease Air National Guard Base
    Thunder Over New Hampshire

