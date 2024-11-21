Blue Angels visit Pease Air National Guard Base, N.H.

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Lt. Cmdr. Lilly Montana and Maj. Scott Laux, members of the U.S. Navy Blue Angels Flight Demonstration Squadron, visit Pease Air National Guard Base, N.H., Nov. 25, 2024. The site visit was part of preparations for the team's performance at the Thunder Over New Hampshire Air Show, which is scheduled to take place at the base, Sept. 6-7, 2025.