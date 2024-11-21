Blue Angels visit Pease Air National Guard Base, N.H.

Lt. Cmdr. Lilly Montana and Maj. Scott Laux, members of the U.S. Navy Blue Angels Flight Demonstration Squadron, visit Pease Air National Guard Base, N.H., Nov. 25, 2024. The site visit was part of preparations for the team's performance at the Thunder Over New Hampshire Air Show, which is scheduled to take place at the base, Sept. 6-7, 2025.
|11.25.2024
|11.25.2024 18:20
|B-Roll
|944913
|241125-F-IL660-1001
|DOD_110703693
|00:04:33
|NEWINGTON, NEW HAMPSHIRE, US
|3
|3
