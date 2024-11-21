Interview stringer with Senior Airman Ethan Weatherford, 16th Airlift Squadron loadmaster, regarding Battalion Mass Tactical Week at Pope Army Airfield, Nov. 21, 2024. BMTW is a large-scale, multi-day exercise that enhances readiness, interoperability, and mission capabilities while refining the skills needed to execute complex airborne operations crucial for ensuring global response readiness. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Christian Silvera)
|Date Taken:
|11.21.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.25.2024 17:25
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|944911
|VIRIN:
|241121-F-XY111-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_110703674
|Length:
|00:02:24
|Location:
|POPE ARMY AIRFIELD, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, BMTW Interview with Senior Airman Ethan Weatherford, by SrA Christian Silvera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.