Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    BMTW Interview with Senior Airman Ethan Weatherford

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    POPE ARMY AIRFIELD, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    11.21.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Christian Silvera 

    Joint Base Charleston

    Interview stringer with Senior Airman Ethan Weatherford, 16th Airlift Squadron loadmaster, regarding Battalion Mass Tactical Week at Pope Army Airfield, Nov. 21, 2024. BMTW is a large-scale, multi-day exercise that enhances readiness, interoperability, and mission capabilities while refining the skills needed to execute complex airborne operations crucial for ensuring global response readiness. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Christian Silvera)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.21.2024
    Date Posted: 11.25.2024 17:25
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 944911
    VIRIN: 241121-F-XY111-2001
    Filename: DOD_110703674
    Length: 00:02:24
    Location: POPE ARMY AIRFIELD, NORTH CAROLINA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, BMTW Interview with Senior Airman Ethan Weatherford, by SrA Christian Silvera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    82nd Airborne Division
    C-17 Globemaster III
    U.S. Air Force
    U.S. Army
    16th Airlift Squadron
    Battalion Mass Tactical Week

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download